Dusan Lajovic vs. Stan Wawrinka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 47-ranked Stan Wawrinka against No. 54 Dusan Lajovic.
In this Round of 128 matchup versus Lajovic (+190), Wawrinka is favored with -250 odds.
Dusan Lajovic vs. Stan Wawrinka Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, October 3
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Dusan Lajovic vs. Stan Wawrinka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Dusan Lajovic
|Stan Wawrinka
|+190
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|43
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57
Dusan Lajovic vs. Stan Wawrinka Trends and Insights
- Lajovic came up short 3-6, 6-7 versus Yannick Hanfmann in the qualifying round of the China Open (his most recent match).
- In his most recent match on September 28, 2023, Wawrinka was defeated 7-6, 6-7, 6-7 against Marcos Giron in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.
- In his 48 matches over the past year across all court types, Lajovic has played an average of 22.5 games (21.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Lajovic has played 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.3 games per match (19.6 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past year, Wawrinka has played 43 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.6% of the games. He averages 27.8 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.
- Wawrinka has averaged 27.9 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.3% of those games.
- Lajovic and Wawrinka have not played each other since 2015.
