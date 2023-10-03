In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 47-ranked Stan Wawrinka against No. 54 Dusan Lajovic.

In this Round of 128 matchup versus Lajovic (+190), Wawrinka is favored with -250 odds.

Dusan Lajovic vs. Stan Wawrinka Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Dusan Lajovic vs. Stan Wawrinka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 71.4% chance to win.

Dusan Lajovic Stan Wawrinka +190 Odds to Win Match -250 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 43 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57

Dusan Lajovic vs. Stan Wawrinka Trends and Insights

Lajovic came up short 3-6, 6-7 versus Yannick Hanfmann in the qualifying round of the China Open (his most recent match).

In his most recent match on September 28, 2023, Wawrinka was defeated 7-6, 6-7, 6-7 against Marcos Giron in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.

In his 48 matches over the past year across all court types, Lajovic has played an average of 22.5 games (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

Lajovic has played 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.3 games per match (19.6 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Wawrinka has played 43 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.6% of the games. He averages 27.8 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

Wawrinka has averaged 27.9 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.3% of those games.

Lajovic and Wawrinka have not played each other since 2015.

