Pedro Cachin (No. 73) will meet Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 51) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, October 3.

Against the underdog Cachin (+260), Wolf is the favorite (-350) to get to the Round of 64.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Pedro Cachin Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Pedro Cachin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has a 77.8% chance to win.

Jeffrey John Wolf Pedro Cachin -350 Odds to Win Match +260 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 59.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Pedro Cachin Trends and Insights

Wolf is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 48-ranked Matteo Arnaldi, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the China Open.

In the US Open (his most recent tournament), Cachin was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 47-ranked Ben Shelton, 6-1, 3-6, 2-6, 4-6.

Wolf has played 23.9 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 57 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 39 matches on hard courts over the past year, Wolf has played an average of 24.0 games (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Cachin is averaging 24.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.3% of those games.

Through 15 matches on hard courts in the past year, Cachin has averaged 25.0 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 46.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Wolf and Cachin have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.