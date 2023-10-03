Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the China Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula meets No. 39 Anna Blinkova.
Compared to the underdog Blinkova (+600), Pegula is favored (-1100) to make it to the Round of 16.
Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, October 3
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 91.7% chance to win.
|Jessica Pegula
|Anna Blinkova
|-1100
|Odds to Win Match
|+600
|+1000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-
|91.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|14.3%
|9.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|-
|64.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|35.9
Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights
- In the finals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on September 30, 2023 (her last match), Pegula was dropped by Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 1-6.
- Blinkova will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 20-ranked Donna Vekic in the Round of 64 on Friday.
- Pegula has played 20.9 games per match in her 67 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- Pegula has played 20.8 games per match in her 47 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- In her 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Blinkova is averaging 21.6 games per match while winning 51.1% of those games.
- Through 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, Blinkova has averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 50.8% of those games.
- In the lone match between Pegula and Blinkova dating back to 2015, in the Credit One Charleston Open Round of 32, Pegula was victorious 6-2, 6-0.
- Pegula and Blinkova have played two sets, and Pegula has emerged with the edge, claiming victory in all of them.
- Pegula has the edge in 14 total games against Blinkova, taking 12 of them.
- In one match between Pegula and Blinkova, they have played 14.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.
