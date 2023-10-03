In the China Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula meets No. 39 Anna Blinkova.

Compared to the underdog Blinkova (+600), Pegula is favored (-1100) to make it to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 91.7% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Anna Blinkova -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament - 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 64.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tuesday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

In the finals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on September 30, 2023 (her last match), Pegula was dropped by Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 1-6.

Blinkova will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 20-ranked Donna Vekic in the Round of 64 on Friday.

Pegula has played 20.9 games per match in her 67 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Pegula has played 20.8 games per match in her 47 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In her 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Blinkova is averaging 21.6 games per match while winning 51.1% of those games.

Through 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, Blinkova has averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 50.8% of those games.

In the lone match between Pegula and Blinkova dating back to 2015, in the Credit One Charleston Open Round of 32, Pegula was victorious 6-2, 6-0.

Pegula and Blinkova have played two sets, and Pegula has emerged with the edge, claiming victory in all of them.

Pegula has the edge in 14 total games against Blinkova, taking 12 of them.

In one match between Pegula and Blinkova, they have played 14.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.