Currently the New York Jets are 26th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), the Jets are 26th in the league. They are way higher than that, 20th, according to computer rankings.

The Jets have experienced the seventh-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +1800 at the start of the season to +15000.

The implied probability of the Jets winning the Super Bowl, based on their +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

New York Betting Insights

New York has won twice against the spread this year.

Two Jets games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.

The Jets have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

New York has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

The Jets have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking third-worst with 252.8 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 23rd in the NFL (363.8 yards allowed per game).

The Jets are totaling 15.5 points per game offensively this season (25th in NFL), and they are surrendering 21 points per game (14th) on defense.

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has thrown for 712 yards (178.0 per game), completing 58.5%, with four touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Wilson has scored zero TDs and accumulated 57 yards.

Garrett Wilson has 21 catches for 225 yards (56.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Breece Hall has run for 210 yards (52.5 per game) and zero scores in four games.

In four games, Allen Lazard has 10 receptions for 169 yards (42.3 per game) and one score.

Quincy Williams has recorded 39 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and four passes defended in four games for the Jets.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +700 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +900 3 September 24 Patriots L 15-10 +12500 4 October 1 Chiefs L 23-20 +550 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +20000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +20000 9 November 6 Chargers - +2200 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +25000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +700 12 November 24 Dolphins - +1100 13 December 3 Falcons - +10000 14 December 10 Texans - +10000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +1100 16 December 24 Commanders - +12500 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +12500

