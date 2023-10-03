In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, Sebastian Ofner (ranked No. 58) faces Juan Pablo Varillas (No. 67).

In this Round of 128 match, Ofner is the favorite (-225) against Varillas (+170) .

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Ofner has a 69.2% chance to win.

Juan Pablo Varillas Sebastian Ofner +170 Odds to Win Match -225 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 43.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.2

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

Varillas most recently played on September 28, 2023 in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open, and the matchup finished in a 3-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 81-ranked Dominic Thiem .

In his last match on October 2, 2023, Ofner came up short 4-6, 2-6 against Adrian Mannarino in the semifinals of The Astana Open.

Varillas has played 24.8 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Varillas has played 11 matches over the past year, totaling 27.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 45.6% of games.

Ofner is averaging 26.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 29 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Ofner has played six matches and averaged 27.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set.

In the only match between Varillas and Ofner dating back to 2015, in the French Open qualifying round, Varillas came out on top 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.

In three total sets against one another, Varillas has clinched two, while Ofner has secured one.

Varillas has beaten Ofner in 19 of 34 total games between them, good for a 55.9% winning percentage.

Ofner and Varillas have squared off one time, and they have averaged 34 games and three sets per match.

