Marcos Giron (No. 82 ranking) will take on Daniel Elahi Galan (No. 91) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, October 3.

Giron carries -210 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 64 versus Galan (+160).

Marcos Giron vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Marcos Giron vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marcos Giron has a 67.7% chance to win.

Marcos Giron Daniel Elahi Galan -210 Odds to Win Match +160 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 56.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.8

Marcos Giron vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Trends and Insights

Giron last competed on September 30, 2023 in the Round of 16 of The Astana Open, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 defeat by No. 81-ranked Dominic Thiem .

In the China Open (his last tournament), Galan was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 48-ranked Matteo Arnaldi, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7.

Giron has played 56 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.2 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches).

Giron has played 36 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 24.9 games per match (24.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 40 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Galan is averaging 25.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.1% of those games.

Through 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Galan has averaged 23.6 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 44.2% of those games.

In the lone match between Giron and Galan dating back to 2015, in the 2021 ATP Halle, Germany, Singles qualifying round, Giron was victorious 6-4, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Giron has secured two versus Galan (100.0%), while Galan has captured zero.

Giron has taken 13 games (56.5% win rate) versus Galan, who has claimed 10 games.

In one head-to-head match, Giron and Galan are averaging 23 games and two sets per match.

