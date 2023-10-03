Maria Sakkari vs. Linda Fruhvirtova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
Maria Sakkari (No. 6 ranking) will meet Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 98) in the Round of 32 of the China Open on Tuesday, October 3.
In the Round of 32, Sakkari is the favorite against Fruhvirtova, with -650 odds against the underdog's +400.
Maria Sakkari vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, October 3
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Maria Sakkari vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Maria Sakkari
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|-650
|Odds to Win Match
|+400
|+2200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|86.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|20.0%
|4.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|63.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|36.8
Maria Sakkari vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights
- In the semifinals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on September 30, 2023 (her last match), Sakkari was defeated by Jessica Pegula 2-6, 3-6.
- Fruhvirtova will look to stay on track after a 6-0, 6-3 win over No. 51-ranked Arantxa Rus in the Round of 64 on Sunday.
- Sakkari has played 63 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.9 games per match.
- On hard courts, Sakkari has played 47 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.3 games per match while winning 54.1% of games.
- In the past 12 months, Fruhvirtova has competed in 40 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 46.4% of the games. She averages 20.7 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
- In 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Fruhvirtova has averaged 20.7 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 46.8% of those games.
- This is the first time that Sakkari and Fruhvirtova have matched up in the last five years.
