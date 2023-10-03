In a match slated for Tuesday, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (No. 62 in rankings) will take on Mirra Andreeva (No. 60) in the Round of 32 of the China Open.

Andreeva is the favorite (-155) in this match, compared to the underdog Pavlyuchenkova, who is +120.

Mirra Andreeva vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Mirra Andreeva vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mirra Andreeva has a 60.8% chance to win.

Mirra Andreeva Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 53.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.2

Mirra Andreeva vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Andreeva took down Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-2.

Pavlyuchenkova is coming off a 6-7, 7-6, 3-6 loss to No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.

Andreeva has played 20.1 games per match in her 27 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Andreeva has played eight matches over the past year, totaling 20.5 games per match while winning 52.4% of games.

Pavlyuchenkova is averaging 21.9 games per match in her 24 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.9% of those games.

Pavlyuchenkova is averaging 21.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 12 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Andreeva and Pavlyuchenkova have not played against each other.

