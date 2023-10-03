Nuno Borges (No. 86 ranking) will meet Gregoire Barrere (No. 63) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, October 3.

In this Round of 128 matchup against Borges (-110), Barrere is the favorite with -115 odds.

Nuno Borges vs. Gregoire Barrere Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Nuno Borges vs. Gregoire Barrere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Gregoire Barrere has a 53.5% chance to win.

Nuno Borges Gregoire Barrere -110 Odds to Win Match -115 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 53.5% 48.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.1

Nuno Borges vs. Gregoire Barrere Trends and Insights

Borges last hit the court on September 30, 2023 in the Round of 16 of The Astana Open, and the match ended in a 4-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 28-ranked Sebastian Korda .

Barrere is coming off a 6-2, 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 107-ranked Jurij Rodionov in the Round of 32 at The Astana Open.

Borges has played 29 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.9 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

Through 19 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Borges has played 25.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.9% of them.

In the past year, Barrere has played 45 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.7% of the games. He averages 26.1 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Barrere has averaged 25.0 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 25 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.5% of those games.

This is the first time that Borges and Barrere have matched up in the last five years.

