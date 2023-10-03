No. 101-ranked Pavel Kotov will take on No. 44 Arthur Fils in the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Tuesday, October 3.

In the Round of 128, Fils is favored over Kotov, with -210 odds against the underdog's +160.

Pavel Kotov vs. Arthur Fils Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Pavel Kotov vs. Arthur Fils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Fils has a 67.7% chance to win.

Pavel Kotov Arthur Fils +160 Odds to Win Match -210 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 44.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.7

Pavel Kotov vs. Arthur Fils Trends and Insights

Kotov is coming off a loss to No. 47-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic, 5-7, 7-6, 1-6, in the qualifying round at the China Open.

In his last match in the Round of 64 of the US Open, Fils was defeated 6-3, 5-7, 6-7, 7-5, 4-6 versus Matteo Arnaldi.

Kotov has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.7 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Kotov has played 25 matches over the past year, totaling 24.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.0% of games.

In his 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Fils is averaging 23.2 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.5% of those games.

Fils is averaging 24.9 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set through 17 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Kotov and Fils have not played each other since 2015.

