Petra Martic (No. 48 ranking) will take on Coco Gauff (No. 3) in the Round of 32 of the China Open on Tuesday, October 3.

Gauff carries -1100 odds to win against Martic (+600).

Petra Martic vs. Coco Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Petra Martic vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Coco Gauff has a 91.7% chance to win.

Petra Martic Coco Gauff +600 Odds to Win Match -1100 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +450 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 91.7% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 35.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.7

Tuesday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Petra Martic vs. Coco Gauff Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 26-ranked Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 on Saturday, Martic advanced to the Round of 32.

Gauff advanced to the Round of 32 by defeating No. 20-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 6-3 on Monday.

Through 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Martic has played 22.4 games per match and won 50.1% of them.

In her 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Martic has played an average of 22.2 games.

In the past 12 months, Gauff has played 64 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 58.3% of the games. She averages 19.7 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

Through 46 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Gauff has averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 59.9% of those games.

On February 23, 2021, Martic and Gauff played in the Adelaide International Round of 16. Gauff took home the win 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Gauff has claimed two sets versus Martic (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Martic's one.

Gauff and Martic have squared off in 31 total games, and Gauff has won more often, capturing 17 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Martic and Gauff have averaged 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

