In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 40-ranked Andy Murray against No. 41 Roman Safiullin.

Against the underdog Murray (+110), Safiullin is the favorite (-140) to make it to the Round of 64.

Roman Safiullin vs. Andy Murray Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Roman Safiullin vs. Andy Murray Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 58.3% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Andy Murray -140 Odds to Win Match +110 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Roman Safiullin vs. Andy Murray Trends and Insights

Safiullin came up short 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 versus Alexander Zverev in the finals of the Chengdu Open (his most recent match).

In his last match on September 28, 2023, Murray lost 3-6, 7-5, 6-7 against Alex de Minaur in the Round of 32 of the China Open.

Safiullin has played 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his 27 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Safiullin has played an average of 25.1 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

Murray has averaged 27.6 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 35 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.8% of the games.

Murray has played 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 27.7 games per match (24.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set while winning 50.4% of games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Safiullin and Murray have split 1-1. Murray claimed their last battle on October 25, 2022, winning 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

When it comes to sets, it's been very balanced between Safiullin and Murray, each securing three sets against the other.

Safiullin and Murray have matched up in 57 total games, with Safiullin taking 30 and Murray securing 27.

In their two matches against each other, Safiullin and Murray are averaging 28.5 games and three sets.

