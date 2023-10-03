In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Elena Rybakina (No. 5 in rankings) will meet Tatjana Maria (No. 53) in the Round of 32 of the China Open.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Rybakina is favored (-700) against Maria (+450) .

Tatjana Maria vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Tatjana Maria vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has an 87.5% chance to win.

Tatjana Maria Elena Rybakina +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +600 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 37.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.3

Tatjana Maria vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Saturday, Maria defeated No. 41-ranked Martina Trevisan, 6-3, 7-6.

Rybakina was victorious 6-1, 6-2 against Qinwen Zheng in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Maria has played 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 20.6 games per match.

In her 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, Maria has played an average of 19.4 games.

Rybakina has averaged 21.2 games per match through her 59 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 56.3% of the games.

Rybakina has played 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.7 games per match and 10.2 games per set while winning 56.2% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Maria and Rybakina have not competed against each other.

