Tatjana Maria vs. Elena Rybakina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Elena Rybakina (No. 5 in rankings) will meet Tatjana Maria (No. 53) in the Round of 32 of the China Open.
In this Round of 32 matchup, Rybakina is favored (-700) against Maria (+450) .
Tatjana Maria vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, October 3
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Tatjana Maria vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has an 87.5% chance to win.
|Tatjana Maria
|Elena Rybakina
|+450
|Odds to Win Match
|-700
|+10000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+600
|18.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|87.5%
|1.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|14.3%
|37.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.3
Tatjana Maria vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 on Saturday, Maria defeated No. 41-ranked Martina Trevisan, 6-3, 7-6.
- Rybakina was victorious 6-1, 6-2 against Qinwen Zheng in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- Maria has played 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 20.6 games per match.
- In her 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, Maria has played an average of 19.4 games.
- Rybakina has averaged 21.2 games per match through her 59 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 56.3% of the games.
- Rybakina has played 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.7 games per match and 10.2 games per set while winning 56.2% of games.
- Dating back to 2015, Maria and Rybakina have not competed against each other.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
