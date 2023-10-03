Thanasi Kokkinakis (No. 71 ranking) will meet Fabio Fognini (No. 129) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, October 3.

In the Round of 128, Kokkinakis is the favorite against Fognini, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +260.

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Fabio Fognini Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Fabio Fognini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thanasi Kokkinakis has a 77.8% chance to win.

Thanasi Kokkinakis Fabio Fognini -350 Odds to Win Match +260 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 61 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Fabio Fognini Trends and Insights

Kokkinakis lost 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Yu Hsiou Hsu in the Round of 128 of the US Open (his most recent match).

Fognini most recently played on August 23, 2023 in the qualifying round of the US Open and was defeated 6-1, 1-6, 1-6 by No. 191-ranked Jakub Mensik.

In his 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Kokkinakis has played an average of 27.7 games (25.6 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Kokkinakis has played 31 matches over the past year, totaling 28.3 games per match (27.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.2% of games.

Fognini is averaging 24.1 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 29 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 47.4% of those games.

Fognini has averaged 23.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set through 12 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 41.2% of those games.

Kokkinakis has put up a 2-0 record versus Fognini. Their last meeting was a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win for Kokkinakis in the Australian Open Round of 128 on January 17, 2023.

Kokkinakis and Fognini have competed in five sets, and Kokkinakis has had the edge, claiming victory in all of them.

Kokkinakis has the edge in 42 total games versus Fognini, capturing 30 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Kokkinakis and Fognini have averaged 21 games and 2.5 sets per match.

