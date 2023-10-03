No. 47-ranked Varvara Gracheva will face No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the China Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, October 3.

In the Round of 32, Swiatek is the favorite against Gracheva, with -2000 odds compared to the underdog's +825.

Varvara Gracheva vs. Iga Swiatek Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Varvara Gracheva vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 95.2% chance to win.

Varvara Gracheva Iga Swiatek +825 Odds to Win Match -2000 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +300 10.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 95.2% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 25.0% 33.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.3

Varvara Gracheva vs. Iga Swiatek Trends and Insights

Gracheva is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win over No. 27-ranked Anastasia Potapova in Saturday's Round of 64.

Swiatek will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 55-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Gracheva has played 59 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.7 games per match.

Through 44 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Gracheva has played 21.3 games per match and won 50.9% of them.

Swiatek has played 79 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 18.7 games per match and winning 64.0% of those games.

Swiatek has played 49 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 18.8 games per match and 8.8 games per set while winning 62.7% of games.

Gracheva and Swiatek have not competed against each other since 2015.

