In the China Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 49-ranked Lesia Tsurenko versus No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova.

With -275 odds, Kudermetova is favored over Tsurenko (+210) for this matchup.

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Lesia Tsurenko Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Lesia Tsurenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 73.3% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Lesia Tsurenko -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 55 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45

Tuesday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Lesia Tsurenko Trends and Insights

In her most recent match on September 30, 2023, Kudermetova secured the win 7-5, 6-1 versus Jessica Pegula in the finals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.

Tsurenko made it past Lin Zhu 6-0, 3-0 on Sunday, reaching the Round of 32.

Kudermetova has played 21.2 games per match in her 58 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In her 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, Kudermetova has played an average of 20.9 games.

In her 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Tsurenko is averaging 18.9 games per match and winning 55.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Tsurenko has played 29 matches and averaged 19.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Kudermetova and Tsurenko have not played against each other.

