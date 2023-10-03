Xinyu Wang vs. Daria Kasatkina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the China Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 13-ranked Daria Kasatkina against No. 37 Xinyu Wang.
Kasatkina has -160 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 versus Wang (+125).
Xinyu Wang vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, October 3
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Xinyu Wang vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 61.5% chance to win.
|Xinyu Wang
|Daria Kasatkina
|+125
|Odds to Win Match
|-160
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|44.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|61.5%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|47.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.6
Xinyu Wang vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights
- Wang is coming off a 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 397-ranked Vera Zvonareva in Monday's Round of 64.
- Kasatkina eliminated Mayar Sherif 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- Through 49 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Wang has played 22.2 games per match and won 52.0% of them.
- On hard courts, Wang has played 38 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.0 games per match while winning 52.8% of games.
- In her 61 matches in the past year across all court types, Kasatkina is averaging 20.2 games per match while winning 53.6% of those games.
- On hard courts, Kasatkina has played 35 matches and averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.1 games per set.
- This is the first time that Wang and Kasatkina have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
