In the China Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 13-ranked Daria Kasatkina against No. 37 Xinyu Wang.

Kasatkina has -160 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 versus Wang (+125).

Xinyu Wang vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Xinyu Wang vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 61.5% chance to win.

Xinyu Wang Daria Kasatkina +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 47.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.6

Tuesday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Xinyu Wang vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights

Wang is coming off a 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 397-ranked Vera Zvonareva in Monday's Round of 64.

Kasatkina eliminated Mayar Sherif 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Through 49 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Wang has played 22.2 games per match and won 52.0% of them.

On hard courts, Wang has played 38 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.0 games per match while winning 52.8% of games.

In her 61 matches in the past year across all court types, Kasatkina is averaging 20.2 games per match while winning 53.6% of those games.

On hard courts, Kasatkina has played 35 matches and averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

This is the first time that Wang and Kasatkina have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

