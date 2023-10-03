On Tuesday, Juncheng Shang (No. 160 in the world) takes on Yosuke Watanuki (No. 77) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Watanuki is favored (-155) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Shang, who is +120.

Yosuke Watanuki vs. Juncheng Shang Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Yosuke Watanuki vs. Juncheng Shang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yosuke Watanuki has a 60.8% chance to win.

Yosuke Watanuki Juncheng Shang -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Yosuke Watanuki vs. Juncheng Shang Trends and Insights

Watanuki is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 35-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 5-7, 7-6, 3-6, 5-7, in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

In the China Open (his last tournament), Shang was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 38-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka, 7-5, 5-7, 1-6.

In his 32 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Watanuki has played an average of 26.9 games (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 14 matches on hard courts over the past year, Watanuki has played an average of 24.6 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Shang has played 29 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.5% of the games. He averages 25.8 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Shang has averaged 25.7 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 23 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.7% of those games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Watanuki and Shang have split 1-1. Watanuki came out on top in their last clash on September 9, 2023, winning 6-4, 6-2.

When it comes to sets, it's been very even between Watanuki and Shang, each securing two sets against the other.

Watanuki and Shang have faced off in 44 total games, with Watanuki winning 24 and Shang claiming 20.

Shang and Watanuki have squared off two times, and they have averaged 22 games and two sets per match.

