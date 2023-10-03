Yulia Putintseva vs. Caroline Garcia: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In a match slated for Tuesday, Caroline Garcia (No. 10 in rankings) will meet Yulia Putintseva (No. 75) in the Round of 32 of the China Open.
In this Round of 32 matchup versus Putintseva (+120), Garcia is favored to win with -155 odds.
Yulia Putintseva vs. Caroline Garcia Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, October 3
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Yulia Putintseva vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Yulia Putintseva
|Caroline Garcia
|+120
|Odds to Win Match
|-155
|+8000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.8%
|1.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|47.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.2
Yulia Putintseva vs. Caroline Garcia Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Putintseva took down Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 7-6.
- Garcia advanced past Kateryna Baindl 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- Putintseva has played 53 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.6 games per match.
- In her 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, Putintseva has played an average of 21.3 games.
- Garcia has played 63 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.2 games per match and winning 51.7% of those games.
- Garcia has averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 46 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.8% of those games.
- In the one match between Putintseva and Garcia dating back to 2015, in the Mutua Madrid Open Round of 64, Garcia came out on top 6-3, 6-4.
- In terms of sets, Garcia has secured two versus Putintseva (100.0%), while Putintseva has claimed zero.
- Garcia has taken 12 games (63.2% win rate) versus Putintseva, who has claimed seven games.
- In their one match against each other, Putintseva and Garcia are averaging 19.0 games and 2.0 sets.
