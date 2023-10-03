In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 64-ranked Richard Gasquet versus No. 60 Zhizhen Zhang.

In this Round of 128 matchup, Zhang is the favorite (-190) versus Gasquet (+145) .

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Richard Gasquet Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Richard Gasquet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Zhizhen Zhang has a 65.5% chance to win.

Zhizhen Zhang Richard Gasquet -190 Odds to Win Match +145 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Richard Gasquet Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the US Open on September 1, 2023 (his last match), Zhang lost to Rinky Hijikata 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6.

In his most recent match in the Round of 128 of the US Open, Gasquet lost 3-6, 1-6, 7-6, 7-6, 2-6 versus Fabian Marozsan.

In his 54 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zhang has played an average of 26.1 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

Zhang has played 26.9 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 28 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Gasquet is averaging 24.0 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 49 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.8% of those games.

Through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Gasquet has averaged 23.9 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 48.8% of those games.

This is the first time that Zhang and Gasquet have matched up in the last five years.

