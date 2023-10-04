In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, Cristian Garin (ranked No. 99) faces Aleksandar Kovacevic (No. 117).

Garin carries -150 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 against Kovacevic (+115).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Cristian Garin Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Cristian Garin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cristian Garin has a 60.0% chance to win.

Aleksandar Kovacevic Cristian Garin +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 46.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Wednesday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Cristian Garin Trends and Insights

Kovacevic is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-7, 7-5 victory over No. 201-ranked Li Tu in Tuesday's qualifying round.

In the China Open (his last tournament), Garin was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 149-ranked Lloyd Harris, 3-6, 0-6.

Kovacevic has played 24.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 21 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Kovacevic has played 14 matches over the past year, totaling 24.7 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 46.8% of games.

Garin has averaged 22.7 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.9% of the games.

Garin has played 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.0 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 50.4% of games.

Kovacevic and Garin have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.