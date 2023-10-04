Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Cristian Garin: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, Cristian Garin (ranked No. 99) faces Aleksandar Kovacevic (No. 117).
Garin carries -150 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 against Kovacevic (+115).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Cristian Garin Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Wednesday, October 4
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Cristian Garin Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Cristian Garin has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Aleksandar Kovacevic
|Cristian Garin
|+115
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|46.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|46.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Wednesday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions
- Fabio Fognini vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
- Andy Murray vs Roman Safiullin
- Mackenzie McDonald vs Corentin Moutet
- Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Brandon Nakashima
- Stan Wawrinka vs Dusan Lajovic
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Cristian Garin Trends and Insights
- Kovacevic is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-7, 7-5 victory over No. 201-ranked Li Tu in Tuesday's qualifying round.
- In the China Open (his last tournament), Garin was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 149-ranked Lloyd Harris, 3-6, 0-6.
- Kovacevic has played 24.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 21 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- On hard courts, Kovacevic has played 14 matches over the past year, totaling 24.7 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 46.8% of games.
- Garin has averaged 22.7 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.9% of the games.
- Garin has played 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.0 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 50.4% of games.
- Kovacevic and Garin have not competed against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.