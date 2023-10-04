No. 66-ranked Arthur Rinderknech will take on No. 92 Fabian Marozsan in the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Wednesday, October 4.

In the Round of 128, Rinderknech is the favorite against Marozsan, with -185 odds against the underdog's +140.

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Fabian Marozsan Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Fabian Marozsan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 64.9% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Fabian Marozsan -185 Odds to Win Match +140 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 53.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.2

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Fabian Marozsan Trends and Insights

Rinderknech is coming off a defeat to No. 34-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 6-7, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at The Astana Open.

Marozsan most recently played on September 26, 2023 in the qualifying round of The Astana Open and was taken down 2-6, 4-6 by No. 319-ranked Alibek Kachmazov.

Through 50 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Rinderknech has played 24.9 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.5% of them.

On hard courts, Rinderknech has played 25 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.6% of games.

Marozsan has played 22 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.7% of those games.

Marozsan has averaged 30.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 47.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Rinderknech and Marozsan have played in the last five years.

