Arthur Rinderknech vs. Fabian Marozsan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
No. 66-ranked Arthur Rinderknech will take on No. 92 Fabian Marozsan in the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Wednesday, October 4.
In the Round of 128, Rinderknech is the favorite against Marozsan, with -185 odds against the underdog's +140.
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Fabian Marozsan Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Wednesday, October 4
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Fabian Marozsan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Arthur Rinderknech
|Fabian Marozsan
|-185
|Odds to Win Match
|+140
|64.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|41.7%
|53.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.2
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Fabian Marozsan Trends and Insights
- Rinderknech is coming off a defeat to No. 34-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 6-7, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at The Astana Open.
- Marozsan most recently played on September 26, 2023 in the qualifying round of The Astana Open and was taken down 2-6, 4-6 by No. 319-ranked Alibek Kachmazov.
- Through 50 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Rinderknech has played 24.9 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.5% of them.
- On hard courts, Rinderknech has played 25 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.6% of games.
- Marozsan has played 22 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.7% of those games.
- Marozsan has averaged 30.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 47.7% of those games.
- This is the first time that Rinderknech and Marozsan have played in the last five years.
