In the China Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka meets No. 36 Jasmine Paolini.

Compared to the underdog Paolini (+650), Sabalenka is favored (-1200) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 92.3% chance to win.

Aryna Sabalenka Jasmine Paolini -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 +275 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 64.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.3

Today's China Open Previews & Predictions

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Sabalenka defeated No. 56-ranked Katie Boulter, 7-5, 7-6.

Paolini made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 146-ranked Yue Yuan 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Monday.

Through 66 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Sabalenka has played 20.9 games per match and won 58.3% of them.

Through 41 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Sabalenka has played 20.9 games per match and won 57.8% of them.

In her 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Paolini is averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 49.8% of those games.

In 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, Paolini has averaged 20.0 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 50.5% of those games.

Sabalenka and Paolini each have one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on March 12, 2022, with Paolini finishing on top 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Sabalenka has taken three sets versus Paolini (good for a 60.0% win percentage), compared to Paolini's two.

Sabalenka and Paolini have competed in 46 total games, and Sabalenka has won more often, claiming 24 of them.

Sabalenka and Paolini have squared off two times, averaging 23 games and 2.5 sets per match.

