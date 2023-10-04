On Wednesday, Brandon Nakashima (No. 123 in the world) takes on Bernabe Zapata Miralles (No. 72) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Nakashima is the favorite (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Zapata Miralles, who is +240.

Brandon Nakashima vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Brandon Nakashima vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 77.8% chance to win.

Brandon Nakashima Bernabe Zapata Miralles -350 Odds to Win Match +240 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 60.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.4

Wednesday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Brandon Nakashima vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the China Open on September 25, 2023 (his last match), Nakashima lost to Aleksandar Vukic 4-6, 4-6.

Zapata Miralles last played on September 28, 2023 in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open and was taken down 6-7, 3-6 Egor Gerasimov.

Through 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Nakashima has played 27.1 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.6% of them.

In his 32 matches on hard courts over the past year, Nakashima has played an average of 25.5 games (24.5 in best-of-three matches).

Zapata Miralles has averaged 23.1 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 47 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 46.8% of the games.

Zapata Miralles has played 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 20.1 games per match (18.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set while winning 39.1% of games.

Nakashima and Zapata Miralles have met two times dating back to 2015, and Nakashima has a 2-0 advantage, including a 6-4, 6-1 victory in their last meeting on October 28, 2021 at the ATP Challenger Brest, France Men Singles 2021.

Nakashima and Zapata Miralles have competed in four sets against on another, with Nakashima taking four of them.

Nakashima and Zapata Miralles have matched up for 36 total games, and Nakashima has won more often, capturing 24 of them.

Nakashima and Zapata Miralles have squared off two times, averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

