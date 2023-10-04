Corentin Moutet vs. Mackenzie McDonald: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
Corentin Moutet (No. 119 ranking) will meet Mackenzie McDonald (No. 39) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, October 4.
In this Round of 128 match, McDonald is favored (-350) versus Moutet (+240) .
Corentin Moutet vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Wednesday, October 4
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Corentin Moutet vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Corentin Moutet
|Mackenzie McDonald
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|41.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.8
Corentin Moutet vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 of The Astana Open on September 28, 2023 (his most recent match), Moutet was defeated by Alibek Kachmazov 3-6, 6-7.
- In his last match on September 29, 2023, McDonald came up short 6-2, 6-7, 1-6 versus Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 32 of the China Open.
- Moutet has played 25.0 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 37 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- Moutet has played 24.4 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- In the past 12 months, McDonald has competed in 65 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.4% of the games. He averages 24.0 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.
- McDonald is averaging 23.7 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set through 47 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Dating back to 2015, Moutet and McDonald have not matched up on the court.
