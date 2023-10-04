Corentin Moutet (No. 119 ranking) will meet Mackenzie McDonald (No. 39) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, October 4.

In this Round of 128 match, McDonald is favored (-350) versus Moutet (+240) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Corentin Moutet vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Corentin Moutet vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 77.8% chance to win.

Corentin Moutet Mackenzie McDonald +240 Odds to Win Match -350 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 41.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Wednesday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Corentin Moutet vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of The Astana Open on September 28, 2023 (his most recent match), Moutet was defeated by Alibek Kachmazov 3-6, 6-7.

In his last match on September 29, 2023, McDonald came up short 6-2, 6-7, 1-6 versus Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 32 of the China Open.

Moutet has played 25.0 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 37 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Moutet has played 24.4 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past 12 months, McDonald has competed in 65 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.4% of the games. He averages 24.0 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

McDonald is averaging 23.7 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set through 47 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Moutet and McDonald have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.