In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, Taro Daniel (ranked No. 96) faces Dane Sweeny (No. 256).

With -375 odds, Daniel is favored over Sweeny (+270) for this matchup.

Dane Sweeny vs. Taro Daniel Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Dane Sweeny vs. Taro Daniel Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taro Daniel has a 78.9% chance to win.

Dane Sweeny Taro Daniel +270 Odds to Win Match -375 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 42 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58

Wednesday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Dane Sweeny vs. Taro Daniel Trends and Insights

Sweeny is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-1 victory over No. 198-ranked Seong Chan Hong in Tuesday's qualifying round.

Daniel most recently played on September 27, 2023 in the qualifying round of The Astana Open and was taken down 3-6, 7-6, 6-7 by No. 148-ranked Sho Shimabukuro.

In his 10 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Sweeny has played an average of 20.6 games (20.6 in best-of-three matches).

Sweeny has played 21.1 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) in his eight matches on hard courts over the past year.

Daniel has played 52 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 24.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.3% of those games.

Daniel is averaging 24.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in 37 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In the lone match between Sweeny and Daniel dating back to 2015, in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers qualifying round, Daniel won 7-6, 7-5.

Daniel and Sweeny have competed in two sets against on another, with Daniel claiming two of them.

Daniel has defeated Sweeny in 14 of 25 total games between them, good for a 56.0% winning percentage.

Daniel and Sweeny have matched up one time, and they have averaged 25.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

