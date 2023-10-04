No. 49-ranked Daniel Altmaier will face No. 38 Yoshihito Nishioka in the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Wednesday, October 4.

In this Round of 128 match versus Altmaier (+145), Nishioka is favored with -190 odds.

Daniel Altmaier vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Daniel Altmaier vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yoshihito Nishioka has a 65.5% chance to win.

Daniel Altmaier Yoshihito Nishioka +145 Odds to Win Match -190 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 46 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54

Wednesday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Daniel Altmaier vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the China Open, Altmaier was beaten by No. 162-ranked Lloyd Harris, 3-6, 1-6, in the qualifying round.

Nishioka last played on October 1, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the China Open and was defeated 2-6, 0-6 by No. 7-ranked Jannik Sinner.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Altmaier has played 25.9 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.3% of them.

On hard courts, Altmaier has played 15 matches over the past year, totaling 27.1 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.9% of games.

Nishioka has averaged 25.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.6% of the games.

On hard courts, Nishioka has played 35 matches and averaged 24.3 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Altmaier and Nishioka have not matched up against each other since 2015.

