Daniel Altmaier vs. Yoshihito Nishioka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
No. 49-ranked Daniel Altmaier will face No. 38 Yoshihito Nishioka in the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Wednesday, October 4.
In this Round of 128 match versus Altmaier (+145), Nishioka is favored with -190 odds.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Daniel Altmaier vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Wednesday, October 4
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Daniel Altmaier vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Yoshihito Nishioka has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Daniel Altmaier
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|40.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|46
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Wednesday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions
- Fabio Fognini vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
- Andy Murray vs Roman Safiullin
- Stan Wawrinka vs Dusan Lajovic
- Fabian Marozsan vs Arthur Rinderknech
- Richard Gasquet vs Zhizhen Zhang
Daniel Altmaier vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights
- In his last tournament, the China Open, Altmaier was beaten by No. 162-ranked Lloyd Harris, 3-6, 1-6, in the qualifying round.
- Nishioka last played on October 1, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the China Open and was defeated 2-6, 0-6 by No. 7-ranked Jannik Sinner.
- Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Altmaier has played 25.9 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.3% of them.
- On hard courts, Altmaier has played 15 matches over the past year, totaling 27.1 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.9% of games.
- Nishioka has averaged 25.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.6% of the games.
- On hard courts, Nishioka has played 35 matches and averaged 24.3 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.
- Altmaier and Nishioka have not matched up against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.