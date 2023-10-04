In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 57-ranked Marton Fucsovics versus No. 258 Denis Yevseyev.

In the Round of 128, Fucsovics is favored over Yevseyev, with -450 odds compared to the underdog's +310.

Denis Yevseyev vs. Marton Fucsovics Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Denis Yevseyev vs. Marton Fucsovics Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has an 81.8% chance to win.

Denis Yevseyev Marton Fucsovics +310 Odds to Win Match -450 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 36.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.5

Denis Yevseyev vs. Marton Fucsovics Trends and Insights

Yevseyev advanced past Tung-Lin Wu 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Tuesday.

Fucsovics is coming off a 6-2, 2-6, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 58-ranked Sebastian Ofner in the Round of 32 at The Astana Open.

In his three matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Yevseyev has played an average of 21.7 games (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

Yevseyev has played 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his one match on hard courts over the past year.

In the past 12 months, Fucsovics has played 45 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.3% of the games. He averages 26.3 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

On hard courts, Fucsovics has played 24 matches and averaged 26.3 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

This is the first time that Yevseyev and Fucsovics have matched up in the last five years.

