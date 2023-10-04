Denis Yevseyev vs. Marton Fucsovics: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 57-ranked Marton Fucsovics versus No. 258 Denis Yevseyev.
In the Round of 128, Fucsovics is favored over Yevseyev, with -450 odds compared to the underdog's +310.
Denis Yevseyev vs. Marton Fucsovics Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Wednesday, October 4
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Denis Yevseyev vs. Marton Fucsovics Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Denis Yevseyev
|Marton Fucsovics
|+310
|Odds to Win Match
|-450
|24.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|81.8%
|36.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63.5
Denis Yevseyev vs. Marton Fucsovics Trends and Insights
- Yevseyev advanced past Tung-Lin Wu 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Tuesday.
- Fucsovics is coming off a 6-2, 2-6, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 58-ranked Sebastian Ofner in the Round of 32 at The Astana Open.
- In his three matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Yevseyev has played an average of 21.7 games (21.7 in best-of-three matches).
- Yevseyev has played 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his one match on hard courts over the past year.
- In the past 12 months, Fucsovics has played 45 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.3% of the games. He averages 26.3 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.
- On hard courts, Fucsovics has played 24 matches and averaged 26.3 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.
- This is the first time that Yevseyev and Fucsovics have matched up in the last five years.
