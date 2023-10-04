Dusan Lajovic vs. Stan Wawrinka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Stan Wawrinka (No. 47 in rankings) will take on Dusan Lajovic (No. 54) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
In this Round of 128 matchup, Wawrinka is the favorite (-250) versus Lajovic (+190) .
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Dusan Lajovic vs. Stan Wawrinka Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Wednesday, October 4
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Dusan Lajovic vs. Stan Wawrinka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Dusan Lajovic
|Stan Wawrinka
|+190
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|42.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Wednesday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions
- Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Brandon Nakashima
- Andy Murray vs Roman Safiullin
- Bu Yunchaokete vs Miomir Kecmanovic
- Mackenzie McDonald vs Corentin Moutet
- Fabian Marozsan vs Arthur Rinderknech
Dusan Lajovic vs. Stan Wawrinka Trends and Insights
- Lajovic lost 3-6, 6-7 against Yannick Hanfmann in the qualifying round of the China Open (his most recent match).
- In The Astana Open (his most recent tournament), Wawrinka was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 82-ranked Marcos Giron, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7.
- Lajovic has played 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.5 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Lajovic has played 16 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 22.3 games per match (19.6 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 42 matches in the past year across all court types, Wawrinka is averaging 27.9 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.7% of those games.
- Wawrinka is averaging 28.0 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 23 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Lajovic and Wawrinka have not met on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.