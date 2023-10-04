In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Stan Wawrinka (No. 47 in rankings) will take on Dusan Lajovic (No. 54) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

In this Round of 128 matchup, Wawrinka is the favorite (-250) versus Lajovic (+190) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dusan Lajovic vs. Stan Wawrinka Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dusan Lajovic vs. Stan Wawrinka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 71.4% chance to win.

Dusan Lajovic Stan Wawrinka +190 Odds to Win Match -250 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 42.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Wednesday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Dusan Lajovic vs. Stan Wawrinka Trends and Insights

Lajovic lost 3-6, 6-7 against Yannick Hanfmann in the qualifying round of the China Open (his most recent match).

In The Astana Open (his most recent tournament), Wawrinka was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 82-ranked Marcos Giron, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7.

Lajovic has played 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.5 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

Lajovic has played 16 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 22.3 games per match (19.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 42 matches in the past year across all court types, Wawrinka is averaging 27.9 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.7% of those games.

Wawrinka is averaging 28.0 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 23 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Lajovic and Wawrinka have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.