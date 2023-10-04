Currently the New York Giants have been given +20000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +5000

+5000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+20000), the Giants are 27th in the NFL. They are three spots higher than that, 24th, according to computer rankings.

The Giants' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +20000, the sixth-biggest change among all teams.

The Giants' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.5%.

New York Betting Insights

New York is winless against the spread this year.

The Giants have had one game (out of four) hit the over this season.

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

New York has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Giants have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking second-worst with 252 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 19th in the NFL (341.5 yards allowed per game).

It's been a hard stretch for the Giants, who rank worst in scoring offense (11.5 points per game) and third-worst in scoring defense (30.5 points per game allowed) in 2023.

Giants Impact Players

In four games, Daniel Jones has thrown for 765 yards (191.3 per game), with two TDs and six INTs, and completing 68.7%.

Also, Jones has rushed for 173 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley has scored one touchdown and accumulated 114 yards (57.0 per game).

Also, Barkley has nine catches for 41 yards and one TD.

Matt Breida has rushed for 61 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Darren Waller has 15 catches for 153 yards (38.3 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

In four games for the Giants, Bobby Okereke has collected 3.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +900 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +75000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +500 4 October 2 Seahawks L 24-3 +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1100 6 October 15 @ Bills - +700 7 October 22 Commanders - +12500 8 October 29 Jets - +15000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +25000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +900 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +12500 12 November 26 Patriots - +12500 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +5000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

