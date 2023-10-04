In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 53-ranked Yannick Hanfmann against No. 138 James Duckworth.

Hanfmann is getting -210 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 over Duckworth (+160).

James Duckworth vs. Yannick Hanfmann Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

James Duckworth vs. Yannick Hanfmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yannick Hanfmann has a 67.7% chance to win.

James Duckworth Yannick Hanfmann +160 Odds to Win Match -210 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 44.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.8

James Duckworth vs. Yannick Hanfmann Trends and Insights

Duckworth is looking to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-2 victory over No. 266-ranked James Mccabe in Tuesday's qualifying round.

Hanfmann last played on September 29, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the China Open and was defeated 4-6, 3-6 by No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

Duckworth has played 22 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

Duckworth has played 17 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.7 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches).

Hanfmann has played 60 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.6 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Hanfmann has played 12 matches and averaged 25.4 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

In the lone match between Duckworth and Hanfmann dating back to 2015, in the Singapore Tennis Open Round of 32, Hanfmann was victorious 6-2, 6-4.

In two head-to-head sets between Hanfmann and Duckworth, Hanfmann has yet to drop any of them.

Hanfmann has the upper hand in 18 total games against Duckworth, winning 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Duckworth and Hanfmann are averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets.

