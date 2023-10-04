No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula will meet No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko in the China Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, October 4.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Pegula is the favorite (-250) versus Ostapenko (+180) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jessica Pegula vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jessica Pegula vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Jelena Ostapenko -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 56.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jessica Pegula vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Pegula took down Anna Blinkova 6-7, 6-2, 6-1.

In her last scheduled match, Ostapenko was handed a walkover win over Linda Noskova at the China Open.

Pegula has played 67 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.9 games per match.

On hard courts, Pegula has played 47 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.8 games per match while winning 58.0% of games.

Ostapenko has played 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.5 games per match and winning 54.2% of those games.

Ostapenko has played 36 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.2 games per set while winning 52.5% of games.

Pegula and Ostapenko have played two times dating back to 2015, and Pegula has a 2-0 advantage, including a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 victory in their last meeting on February 15, 2023 at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

Pegula and Ostapenko have faced off in five sets against each other, with Pegula claiming four of them.

Pegula has the upper hand in 48 total games against Ostapenko, taking 28 of them.

In two matches between Pegula and Ostapenko, they have played 24.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.