In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Marta Kostyuk (No. 44 in rankings) will face Liudmila Samsonova (No. 22) in the Round of 16 of the China Open.

Samsonova is the favorite (-210) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Kostyuk, who is +160.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Marta Kostyuk Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Marta Kostyuk Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 67.7% chance to win.

Liudmila Samsonova Marta Kostyuk -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Marta Kostyuk Trends and Insights

Samsonova is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 14-ranked Petra Kvitova in Monday's Round of 32.

Kostyuk defeated Ons Jabeur 7-6, 6-1 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Samsonova has played 53 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.7 games per match.

On hard courts, Samsonova has played 37 matches over the past year, totaling 21.5 games per match while winning 53.0% of games.

In the past 12 months, Kostyuk has played 43 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.1% of the games. She averages 21.8 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Through 35 matches on hard courts in the past year, Kostyuk has averaged 22.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 50.8% of those games.

Each time Samsonova and Kostyuk have matched up dating back to 2015 (three matches), Samsonova has secured the win. The last meeting was a 6-4, 6-2 victory in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.

In seven total sets against one another, Samsonova has clinched six, while Kostyuk has claimed one.

Samsonova has bettered Kostyuk in 41 of 70 total games between them, good for a 58.6% win rate.

In three matches between Samsonova and Kostyuk, they have played 23.3 games and 2.3 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.