Magda Linette vs. Iga Swiatek: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
No. 25-ranked Magda Linette will take on No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the China Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, October 4.
Swiatek has -1200 odds to win versus Linette (+650).
Magda Linette vs. Iga Swiatek Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, October 4
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Magda Linette vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 92.3% chance to win.
|Magda Linette
|Iga Swiatek
|+650
|Odds to Win Match
|-1200
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+225
|13.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|92.3%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|30.8%
|34.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|65.7
Magda Linette vs. Iga Swiatek Trends and Insights
- Linette advanced over Jennifer Brady 3-1 (retired) on Monday, clinching a berth in the Round of 16.
- Swiatek eliminated Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Through 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Linette has played 21.9 games per match and won 49.9% of them.
- Through 29 matches over the past year on hard courts, Linette has played 21.1 games per match and won 51.0% of them.
- Swiatek has averaged 18.7 games per match through her 79 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 64.0% of the games.
- Swiatek has averaged 18.8 games per match and 8.8 games per set through 49 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 62.7% of those games.
- This is the first time that Linette and Swiatek have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
