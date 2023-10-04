No. 25-ranked Magda Linette will take on No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the China Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, October 4.

Swiatek has -1200 odds to win versus Linette (+650).

Magda Linette vs. Iga Swiatek Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Magda Linette vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 92.3% chance to win.

Magda Linette Iga Swiatek +650 Odds to Win Match -1200 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +225 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 92.3% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 30.8% 34.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.7

Magda Linette vs. Iga Swiatek Trends and Insights

Linette advanced over Jennifer Brady 3-1 (retired) on Monday, clinching a berth in the Round of 16.

Swiatek eliminated Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Linette has played 21.9 games per match and won 49.9% of them.

Through 29 matches over the past year on hard courts, Linette has played 21.1 games per match and won 51.0% of them.

Swiatek has averaged 18.7 games per match through her 79 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 64.0% of the games.

Swiatek has averaged 18.8 games per match and 8.8 games per set through 49 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 62.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Linette and Swiatek have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

