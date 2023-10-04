In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Daniel Elahi Galan (No. 91 in rankings) will meet Marcos Giron (No. 82) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Giron is getting -225 odds to bring home a victory versus Galan (+170).

Marcos Giron vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Marcos Giron vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marcos Giron has a 69.2% chance to win.

Marcos Giron Daniel Elahi Galan -225 Odds to Win Match +170 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 56.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.3

Marcos Giron vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of The Astana Open on September 30, 2023 (his most recent match), Giron lost to Dominic Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 6-7.

In his last match on September 25, 2023, Galan lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 versus Matteo Arnaldi in the qualifying round of the China Open.

Giron has played 25.2 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In his 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Giron has played an average of 24.9 games (24.9 in best-of-three matches).

Galan has played 40 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Galan has played 16 matches and averaged 23.6 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Giron and Galan have met once dating back to 2015, in the 2021 ATP Halle, Germany, Singles qualifying round. Giron claimed victory in that matchup 6-4, 7-6.

Giron and Galan have faced off in two total sets, with Giron winning two of them and Galan zero.

Giron and Galan have matched up for 23 total games, and Giron has won more often, securing 13 of them.

In one match between Giron and Galan, they have played 23.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

