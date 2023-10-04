Marcos Giron vs. Daniel Elahi Galan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Daniel Elahi Galan (No. 91 in rankings) will meet Marcos Giron (No. 82) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
Giron is getting -225 odds to bring home a victory versus Galan (+170).
Marcos Giron vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Wednesday, October 4
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Marcos Giron vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Marcos Giron has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Marcos Giron
|Daniel Elahi Galan
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+170
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|37.0%
|56.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.3
Marcos Giron vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 of The Astana Open on September 30, 2023 (his most recent match), Giron lost to Dominic Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 6-7.
- In his last match on September 25, 2023, Galan lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 versus Matteo Arnaldi in the qualifying round of the China Open.
- Giron has played 25.2 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- In his 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Giron has played an average of 24.9 games (24.9 in best-of-three matches).
- Galan has played 40 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.1% of those games.
- On hard courts, Galan has played 16 matches and averaged 23.6 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.
- Giron and Galan have met once dating back to 2015, in the 2021 ATP Halle, Germany, Singles qualifying round. Giron claimed victory in that matchup 6-4, 7-6.
- Giron and Galan have faced off in two total sets, with Giron winning two of them and Galan zero.
- Giron and Galan have matched up for 23 total games, and Giron has won more often, securing 13 of them.
- In one match between Giron and Galan, they have played 23.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.
