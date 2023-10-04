Maria Sakkari vs. Xinyu Wang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
No. 6-ranked Maria Sakkari will face No. 37 Xinyu Wang in the China Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, October 4.
Sakkari is getting -250 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals against Wang (+190).
Maria Sakkari vs. Xinyu Wang Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, October 4
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Maria Sakkari vs. Xinyu Wang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Maria Sakkari
|Xinyu Wang
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|56.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.8
Maria Sakkari vs. Xinyu Wang Trends and Insights
- Sakkari took down Linda Fruhvirtova 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Wang reached the Round of 16 by beating No. 13-ranked Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday.
- In her 63 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Sakkari has played an average of 21.9 games.
- In her 47 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Sakkari has played an average of 22.3 games.
- In her 50 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Wang is averaging 22.1 games per match and winning 52.3% of those games.
- On hard courts, Wang has played 39 matches and averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.7 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Sakkari and Wang have not met on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
