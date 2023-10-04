No. 6-ranked Maria Sakkari will face No. 37 Xinyu Wang in the China Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, October 4.

Sakkari is getting -250 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals against Wang (+190).

Maria Sakkari vs. Xinyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Maria Sakkari vs. Xinyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 71.4% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Xinyu Wang -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 56.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.8

Maria Sakkari vs. Xinyu Wang Trends and Insights

Sakkari took down Linda Fruhvirtova 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Wang reached the Round of 16 by beating No. 13-ranked Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday.

In her 63 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Sakkari has played an average of 21.9 games.

In her 47 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Sakkari has played an average of 22.3 games.

In her 50 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Wang is averaging 22.1 games per match and winning 52.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Wang has played 39 matches and averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Sakkari and Wang have not met on the court.

