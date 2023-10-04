No. 43-ranked Max Purcell will face No. 183 Yu Hsiou Hsu in the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Wednesday, October 4.

With -200 odds, Purcell is the favorite against Hsu (+155) in this match.

Max Purcell vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Max Purcell vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Max Purcell has a 66.7% chance to win.

Max Purcell Yu Hsiou Hsu -200 Odds to Win Match +155 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 54.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.2

Wednesday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Max Purcell vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu Trends and Insights

Purcell is coming off a loss to No. 51-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, 3-6, 0-6, in the qualifying round at the China Open.

Hsu won 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 against Fajing Sun in the qualifying round on Tuesday.

Through 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Purcell has played 25.3 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.5% of them.

Purcell has played 24.3 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 11 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Hsu is averaging 25.0 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.5% of those games.

In nine matches on hard courts in the past year, Hsu has averaged 26.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 52.3% of those games.

In four head-to-head matches dating back to 2015, Purcell holds a 3-1 record versus Hsu. Their last meeting, at the ATP Challenger Busan, Korea Republic Men Singles 2023 on May 10, 2023, went to Purcell 6-2, 6-4.

Purcell and Hsu have squared off in nine sets against each other, with Purcell capturing six of them.

Purcell and Hsu have matched up in 78 total games, with Purcell taking 43 and Hsu capturing 35.

In their four matches against each other, Purcell and Hsu are averaging 19.5 games and 2.3 sets.

