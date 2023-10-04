Max Purcell vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
No. 43-ranked Max Purcell will face No. 183 Yu Hsiou Hsu in the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Wednesday, October 4.
With -200 odds, Purcell is the favorite against Hsu (+155) in this match.
Max Purcell vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Wednesday, October 4
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Max Purcell vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Max Purcell has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Max Purcell
|Yu Hsiou Hsu
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|54.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.2
Max Purcell vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu Trends and Insights
- Purcell is coming off a loss to No. 51-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, 3-6, 0-6, in the qualifying round at the China Open.
- Hsu won 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 against Fajing Sun in the qualifying round on Tuesday.
- Through 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Purcell has played 25.3 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.5% of them.
- Purcell has played 24.3 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- In his 11 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Hsu is averaging 25.0 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.5% of those games.
- In nine matches on hard courts in the past year, Hsu has averaged 26.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 52.3% of those games.
- In four head-to-head matches dating back to 2015, Purcell holds a 3-1 record versus Hsu. Their last meeting, at the ATP Challenger Busan, Korea Republic Men Singles 2023 on May 10, 2023, went to Purcell 6-2, 6-4.
- Purcell and Hsu have squared off in nine sets against each other, with Purcell capturing six of them.
- Purcell and Hsu have matched up in 78 total games, with Purcell taking 43 and Hsu capturing 35.
- In their four matches against each other, Purcell and Hsu are averaging 19.5 games and 2.3 sets.
