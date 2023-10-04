In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Bu Yunchaokete (No. 187 in rankings) will face Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 46) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

In this Round of 128 matchup, Kecmanovic is the favorite (-400) against Yunchaokete (+290) .

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Bu Yunchaokete Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Bu Yunchaokete Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has an 80.0% chance to win.

Miomir Kecmanovic Bu Yunchaokete -400 Odds to Win Match +290 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 61.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.5

Wednesday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Bu Yunchaokete Trends and Insights

Kecmanovic last played on September 27, 2023 in the qualifying round of the China Open, and the matchup finished in a 1-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 53-ranked Yannick Hanfmann .

In his most recent match in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, Yunchaokete lost 6-7, 6-3, 3-6 versus Raphael Collignon.

Kecmanovic has played 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 24.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 34 matches on hard courts over the past year, Kecmanovic has played an average of 24.3 games (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

Yunchaokete has averaged 31.0 games per match (31.0 in best-of-three matches) in his one match played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.4% of the games.

Kecmanovic and Yunchaokete have not played each other since 2015.

