In the China Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 5-ranked Elena Rybakina versus No. 60 Mirra Andreeva.

Compared to the underdog Andreeva (+210), Rybakina is the favorite (-275) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Mirra Andreeva vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Mirra Andreeva vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 73.3% chance to win.

Mirra Andreeva Elena Rybakina +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +550 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

Mirra Andreeva vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Andreeva defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-1.

Rybakina advanced past Tatjana Maria 7-5, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Andreeva has played 19.9 games per match in her 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Andreeva has played 19.9 games per match in her nine matches on hard courts over the past year.

Rybakina has played 58 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.0 games per match and winning 56.3% of those games.

Rybakina has played 39 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.5 games per match and 10.2 games per set while winning 56.2% of games.

This is the first time that Andreeva and Rybakina have matched up in the last five years.

