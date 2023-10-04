In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, Roman Safiullin (ranked No. 41) faces Andy Murray (No. 40).

Safiullin has -140 odds to take home a win against Murray (+110).

Roman Safiullin vs. Andy Murray Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Roman Safiullin vs. Andy Murray Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 58.3% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Andy Murray -140 Odds to Win Match +110 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Wednesday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Roman Safiullin vs. Andy Murray Trends and Insights

Safiullin was defeated 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 against Alexander Zverev in the finals of the Chengdu Open (his last match).

Murray is coming off a 3-6, 7-5, 6-7 defeat at the hands of No. 12-ranked Alex de Minaur in the Round of 32 at the China Open.

Safiullin has played 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Safiullin has played 25.1 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 27 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Murray has played 35 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 27.6 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.8% of those games.

In 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Murray has averaged 27.7 games per match (24.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 50.4% of those games.

Safiullin and Murray each have one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on October 25, 2022, with Murray coming out on a top 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Safiullin and Murray have been equally balanced, each clinching three of six sets versus the other.

Safiullin has defeated Murray in 30 of 57 total games between them, good for a 52.6% winning percentage.

In their two matches against each other, Safiullin and Murray are averaging 28.5 games and 3.0 sets.

