In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, Fabio Fognini (ranked No. 129) takes on Thanasi Kokkinakis (No. 71).

In this Round of 128 match against Fognini (+260), Kokkinakis is favored with -350 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Fabio Fognini Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Fabio Fognini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thanasi Kokkinakis has a 77.8% chance to win.

Thanasi Kokkinakis Fabio Fognini -350 Odds to Win Match +260 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 61 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Wednesday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Fabio Fognini Trends and Insights

Kokkinakis lost 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Yu Hsiou Hsu in the Round of 128 of the US Open (his most recent match).

In his last match in the qualifying round of the US Open, Fognini lost 6-1, 1-6, 1-6 against Jakub Mensik.

Kokkinakis has played 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 27.7 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 31 matches on hard courts over the past year, Kokkinakis has played an average of 28.3 games (27.2 in best-of-three matches).

Fognini is averaging 24.1 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 29 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 47.4% of those games.

Fognini is averaging 23.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 12 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Every time Kokkinakis and Fognini have matched up dating back to 2015 (two matches), Kokkinakis has come out on top. The last meeting was a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory in the Round of 128 of the Australian Open.

In five total sets against one another, Kokkinakis has taken five, while Fognini has claimed zero.

Kokkinakis has taken down Fognini in 30 of 42 total games between them, good for a 71.4% winning percentage.

Kokkinakis and Fognini have squared off two times, averaging 21.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.