In one of the many compelling matchups on the UEFA Champions League slate on Wednesday, Feyenoord Rotterdam and Atletico Madrid square off at Civitas Metropolitano.

Live coverage of all UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday is available for you, with the information provided below.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord Rotterdam

Feyenoord Rotterdam is on the road to play Atletico Madrid at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+, and ViX+

Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-150)

Atletico Madrid (-150) Underdog: Feyenoord Rotterdam (+425)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (+425) Draw: (+300)

Watch Royal Antwerp FC vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk journeys to take on Royal Antwerp FC at Bosuilstadion.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Royal Antwerp FC (-115)

Royal Antwerp FC (-115) Underdog: Shakhtar Donetsk (+320)

Shakhtar Donetsk (+320) Draw: (+280)

Watch Celtic vs Lazio

Lazio makes the trip to face Celtic at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Favorite: Lazio (+140)

Lazio (+140) Underdog: Celtic (+190)

Celtic (+190) Draw: (+255)

Watch FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade vs Young Boys

Young Boys travels to face FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade at Stadium Rajko Mitic in Belgrade.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade (+110)

FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade (+110) Underdog: Young Boys (+240)

Young Boys (+240) Draw: (+260)

Watch Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain journeys to face Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Newcastle United (+155)

Newcastle United (+155) Underdog: Paris Saint-Germain (+165)

Paris Saint-Germain (+165) Draw: (+260)

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan

AC Milan journeys to play Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Borussia Dortmund (+140)

Borussia Dortmund (+140) Underdog: AC Milan (+195)

AC Milan (+195) Draw: (+255)

Watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Manchester City travels to play RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Manchester City (-130)

Manchester City (-130) Underdog: RB Leipzig (+350)

RB Leipzig (+350) Draw: (+295)

Watch FC Porto vs FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona makes the trip to match up with FC Porto at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: FC Barcelona (-115)

FC Barcelona (-115) Underdog: FC Porto (+310)

FC Porto (+310) Draw: (+285)

