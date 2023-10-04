Coco Gauff (No. 3) will meet Veronika Kudermetova (No. 16) in the Round of 16 of the China Open on Wednesday, October 4.

In this Round of 16 matchup versus Kudermetova (+220), Gauff is favored to win with -300 odds.

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Coco Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Coco Gauff has a 75.0% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Coco Gauff +220 Odds to Win Match -300 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +500 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 41.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.9

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Coco Gauff Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Kudermetova eliminated No. 49-ranked Lesia Tsurenko, 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.

Gauff eliminated Petra Martic 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Kudermetova has played 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match.

Through 35 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Kudermetova has played 20.9 games per match and won 51.6% of them.

Gauff has averaged 19.7 games per match in her 64 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 58.3% of the games.

Gauff has averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.0 games per set through 46 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 59.9% of those games.

Kudermetova and Gauff each have one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on April 19, 2023, with Gauff securing the win 6-2, 4-6, 7-6.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly matched between Kudermetova and Gauff, each securing three sets against the other.

Kudermetova and Gauff have matched up for 55 total games, and Kudermetova has won more often, claiming 29 of them.

Kudermetova and Gauff have faced off two times, averaging 27.5 games and three sets per match.

