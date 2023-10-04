Veronika Kudermetova vs. Coco Gauff: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
Coco Gauff (No. 3) will meet Veronika Kudermetova (No. 16) in the Round of 16 of the China Open on Wednesday, October 4.
In this Round of 16 matchup versus Kudermetova (+220), Gauff is favored to win with -300 odds.
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Coco Gauff Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, October 4
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Coco Gauff has a 75.0% chance to win.
|Veronika Kudermetova
|Coco Gauff
|+220
|Odds to Win Match
|-300
|+2500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+500
|31.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|75.0%
|3.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|16.7%
|41.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.9
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Coco Gauff Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Kudermetova eliminated No. 49-ranked Lesia Tsurenko, 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.
- Gauff eliminated Petra Martic 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Kudermetova has played 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match.
- Through 35 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Kudermetova has played 20.9 games per match and won 51.6% of them.
- Gauff has averaged 19.7 games per match in her 64 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 58.3% of the games.
- Gauff has averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.0 games per set through 46 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 59.9% of those games.
- Kudermetova and Gauff each have one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on April 19, 2023, with Gauff securing the win 6-2, 4-6, 7-6.
- When it comes to sets, it's been evenly matched between Kudermetova and Gauff, each securing three sets against the other.
- Kudermetova and Gauff have matched up for 55 total games, and Kudermetova has won more often, claiming 29 of them.
- Kudermetova and Gauff have faced off two times, averaging 27.5 games and three sets per match.
