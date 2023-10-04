Zhizhen Zhang vs. Richard Gasquet: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, Zhizhen Zhang (ranked No. 60) faces Richard Gasquet (No. 64).
Against the underdog Gasquet (+145), Zhang is the favorite (-190) to get to the Round of 64.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Zhizhen Zhang vs. Richard Gasquet Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Wednesday, October 4
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Zhizhen Zhang vs. Richard Gasquet Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Zhizhen Zhang has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Zhizhen Zhang
|Richard Gasquet
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|54
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Wednesday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions
- Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Brandon Nakashima
- Andy Murray vs Roman Safiullin
- Yoshihito Nishioka vs Daniel Altmaier
- Fabian Marozsan vs Arthur Rinderknech
- Mackenzie McDonald vs Corentin Moutet
Zhizhen Zhang vs. Richard Gasquet Trends and Insights
- Zhang is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 110-ranked Rinky Hijikata, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the US Open.
- In the US Open (his most recent tournament), Gasquet was taken down in the Round of 128 by No. 92-ranked Fabian Marozsan, 3-6, 1-6, 7-6, 7-6, 2-6.
- In his 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zhang has played an average of 26.1 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Zhang has played 27 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.1% of games.
- In the past year, Gasquet has played 49 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.8% of the games. He averages 24.0 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.
- On hard courts, Gasquet has played 28 matches and averaged 23.9 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.
- This is the first time that Zhang and Gasquet have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.