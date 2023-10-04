In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, Zhizhen Zhang (ranked No. 60) faces Richard Gasquet (No. 64).

Against the underdog Gasquet (+145), Zhang is the favorite (-190) to get to the Round of 64.

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Richard Gasquet Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Richard Gasquet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Zhizhen Zhang has a 65.5% chance to win.

Zhizhen Zhang Richard Gasquet -190 Odds to Win Match +145 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 54 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46

Wednesday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Richard Gasquet Trends and Insights

Zhang is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 110-ranked Rinky Hijikata, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the US Open.

In the US Open (his most recent tournament), Gasquet was taken down in the Round of 128 by No. 92-ranked Fabian Marozsan, 3-6, 1-6, 7-6, 7-6, 2-6.

In his 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zhang has played an average of 26.1 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Zhang has played 27 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.1% of games.

In the past year, Gasquet has played 49 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.8% of the games. He averages 24.0 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

On hard courts, Gasquet has played 28 matches and averaged 23.9 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

This is the first time that Zhang and Gasquet have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

