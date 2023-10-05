Aleksandar Vukic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday, Roberto Carballes Baena (ranked No. 61) takes on Aleksandar Vukic (No. 50).
In this Round of 128 match versus Carballes Baena (+180), Vukic is favored to win with -250 odds.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Thursday, October 5
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Aleksandar Vukic has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Aleksandar Vukic
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+180
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|35.7%
|57.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions
- Arthur Fils vs Pavel Kotov
- Christopher O'Connell vs Botic Van de Zandschulp
- Juncheng Shang vs Yosuke Watanuki
- Gregoire Barrere vs Nuno Borges
- Matteo Arnaldi vs Alexei Popyrin
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round of the China Open on September 26, 2023 (his last match), Vukic was defeated by Matteo Arnaldi 3-6, 2-6.
- In his last match in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open, Carballes Baena lost 2-6, 4-6 versus Sho Shimabukuro.
- In his 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Vukic has played an average of 25.1 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Vukic has played 34 matches over the past year, totaling 24.9 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.7% of games.
- Carballes Baena is averaging 23.1 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.0% of those games.
- Through 14 matches on hard courts in the past year, Carballes Baena has averaged 22.4 games per match (19.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 47.1% of those games.
- Vukic and Carballes Baena have not competed against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.