In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday, Roberto Carballes Baena (ranked No. 61) takes on Aleksandar Vukic (No. 50).

In this Round of 128 match versus Carballes Baena (+180), Vukic is favored to win with -250 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aleksandar Vukic has a 71.4% chance to win.

Aleksandar Vukic Roberto Carballes Baena -250 Odds to Win Match +180 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 57.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the China Open on September 26, 2023 (his last match), Vukic was defeated by Matteo Arnaldi 3-6, 2-6.

In his last match in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open, Carballes Baena lost 2-6, 4-6 versus Sho Shimabukuro.

In his 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Vukic has played an average of 25.1 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Vukic has played 34 matches over the past year, totaling 24.9 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.7% of games.

Carballes Baena is averaging 23.1 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.0% of those games.

Through 14 matches on hard courts in the past year, Carballes Baena has averaged 22.4 games per match (19.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 47.1% of those games.

Vukic and Carballes Baena have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.