In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Thursday, No. 85-ranked Alexander Shevchenko meets No. 345 Chun Hsin Tseng.

Shevchenko has -190 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 64 over Tseng (+145).

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Shevchenko has a 65.5% chance to win.

Alexander Shevchenko Chun Hsin Tseng -190 Odds to Win Match +145 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 55.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.9

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of The Astana Open on September 29, 2023 (his most recent match), Shevchenko was dropped by Hamad Medjedovic 4-6, 4-6.

Tseng made it to the Round of 128 by taking down No. 347-ranked Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Shevchenko has played 37 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his 20 matches on hard courts over the past year, Shevchenko has played an average of 23.5 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his 11 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Tseng is averaging 26.9 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 44.3% of those games.

Tseng has played six matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 29.0 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set while winning 46.0% of games.

Shevchenko and Tseng each have one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on September 7, 2023, with Tseng claiming the victory 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

In five total sets against one another, Shevchenko has taken three, while Tseng has secured two.

Shevchenko has defeated Tseng in 24 of 46 total games between them, good for a 52.2% winning percentage.

Tseng and Shevchenko have played two times, and they have averaged 23.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

