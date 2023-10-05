Matteo Arnaldi (No. 48) will take on Alexei Popyrin (No. 45) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday, October 5.

Against the underdog Popyrin (+120), Arnaldi is favored (-155) to advance to the Round of 64.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alexei Popyrin vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexei Popyrin vs. Matteo Arnaldi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 60.8% chance to win.

Alexei Popyrin Matteo Arnaldi +120 Odds to Win Match -155 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 47.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Alexei Popyrin vs. Matteo Arnaldi Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, The Astana Open, Popyrin was beaten by No. 28-ranked Sebastian Korda, 6-7, 7-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.

Arnaldi is coming off a 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 defeat to No. 23-ranked Nicolas Jarry in the Round of 16 at the China Open.

Popyrin has played 52 matches over the past year across all court types, and 28.0 games per match (25.9 in best-of-three matches).

Popyrin has played 29.0 games per match (25.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 25 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In his 47 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Arnaldi is averaging 25.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Arnaldi has played 24 matches and averaged 23.9 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Popyrin and Arnaldi have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag semifinals. Popyrin claimed victory in that match 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Popyrin and Arnaldi have competed in three sets against each other, with Popyrin capturing two of them.

Popyrin has captured 19 games (55.9% win rate) versus Arnaldi, who has secured 15 games.

Arnaldi and Popyrin have played one time, and they have averaged 34.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.