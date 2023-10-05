On Thursday, Jasmine Paolini (No. 36 in the world) meets Aryna Sabalenka (No. 1) in the Round of 16 of the China Open.

With -1200 odds, Sabalenka is favored over Paolini (+650) for this matchup.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 92.3% chance to win.

Aryna Sabalenka Jasmine Paolini -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 +275 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 64.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.3

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights

By beating No. 56-ranked Katie Boulter 7-5, 7-6 on Tuesday, Sabalenka advanced to the Round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Paolini beat No. 146-ranked Yue Yuan, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Sabalenka has played 66 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 20.9 games per match.

Through 41 matches over the past year on hard courts, Sabalenka has played 20.9 games per match and won 57.8% of them.

In her 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Paolini is averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 49.8% of those games.

Paolini has averaged 20.0 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 34 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.5% of those games.

Sabalenka and Paolini each own one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on March 12, 2022, with Paolini securing the win 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Sabalenka has taken three versus Paolini (60.0%), while Paolini has captured two.

Sabalenka has the edge in 46 total games versus Paolini, taking 24 of them.

In two matches between Sabalenka and Paolini, they have played 23.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

