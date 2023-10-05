On Thursday, Aslan Karatsev (No. 52 in the world) takes on Quentin Halys (No. 70) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Karatsev is favored (-165) in this match, compared to the underdog Halys, who is +130.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aslan Karatsev vs. Quentin Halys Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aslan Karatsev vs. Quentin Halys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aslan Karatsev has a 62.3% chance to win.

Aslan Karatsev Quentin Halys -165 Odds to Win Match +130 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 52.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Aslan Karatsev vs. Quentin Halys Trends and Insights

Karatsev last hit the court on September 25, 2023 in the semifinals of the Zhuhai Championships, and the match ended in a 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 46-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka .

Halys last played on August 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open and was defeated 7-5, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 by No. 108-ranked Benjamin Bonzi.

Through 54 matches over the past year (across all court types), Karatsev has played 25.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.6% of them.

In his 29 matches on hard courts over the past year, Karatsev has played an average of 23.7 games (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Halys is averaging 27.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.9% of those games.

Halys has averaged 25.8 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set in 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.0% of those games.

In the lone match between Karatsev and Halys dating back to 2015, in the 2019 ATP Challenger St. Brieuc, France Men Singles Round of 32, Karatsev was victorious 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

In three total sets against one another, Karatsev has clinched two, while Halys has secured one.

Karatsev has the upper hand in 28 total games against Halys, taking 16 of them.

Halys and Karatsev have squared off one time, and they have averaged 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.