Beibit Zhukayev vs. Stefano Napolitano: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday, Stefano Napolitano (ranked No. 253) faces Beibit Zhukayev (No. 302).
Napolitano is favored (-155) in this match, compared to the underdog Zhukayev, who is +120.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Beibit Zhukayev vs. Stefano Napolitano Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Thursday, October 5
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Beibit Zhukayev vs. Stefano Napolitano Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefano Napolitano has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Beibit Zhukayev
|Stefano Napolitano
|+120
|Odds to Win Match
|-155
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.8%
|47.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions
- Arthur Fils vs Pavel Kotov
- Pedro Cachin vs Jeffrey John Wolf
- Luca van Assche vs Diego Schwartzman
- Gregoire Barrere vs Nuno Borges
- Quentin Halys vs Aslan Karatsev
Beibit Zhukayev vs. Stefano Napolitano Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Tuesday, Zhukayev took down Dominik Palan 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.
- In his most recent scheduled match, Napolitano got a walkover win over Marc Polmans at the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
- Zhukayev has played 21.2 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 10 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- In his four matches on hard courts over the past year, Zhukayev has played an average of 21.8 games (21.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Napolitano is averaging 22.6 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 10 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.7% of those games.
- Napolitano has averaged 20.1 games per match (20.1 in best-of-three matches) and 11.8 games per set through seven matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.8% of those games.
- This is the first time that Zhukayev and Napolitano have played in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.