In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday, Stefano Napolitano (ranked No. 253) faces Beibit Zhukayev (No. 302).

Napolitano is favored (-155) in this match, compared to the underdog Zhukayev, who is +120.

Beibit Zhukayev vs. Stefano Napolitano Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Beibit Zhukayev vs. Stefano Napolitano Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefano Napolitano has a 60.8% chance to win.

Beibit Zhukayev Stefano Napolitano +120 Odds to Win Match -155 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 47.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.9

Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Beibit Zhukayev vs. Stefano Napolitano Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Tuesday, Zhukayev took down Dominik Palan 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.

In his most recent scheduled match, Napolitano got a walkover win over Marc Polmans at the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Zhukayev has played 21.2 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 10 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his four matches on hard courts over the past year, Zhukayev has played an average of 21.8 games (21.8 in best-of-three matches).

Napolitano is averaging 22.6 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 10 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.7% of those games.

Napolitano has averaged 20.1 games per match (20.1 in best-of-three matches) and 11.8 games per set through seven matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.8% of those games.

This is the first time that Zhukayev and Napolitano have played in the last five years.

